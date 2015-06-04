The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that Memphis infielder Greg Garcia and Peoria pitcher Luis Perdomo have been recognized as the Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for May.

Garcia hit .361 (35-97) in May for the Redbirds (AAA) with four doubles and 12 RBI, collecting 11 multi-hit games. He reached base in 23 of his 27 games during May, good for a .421 on-base rate, and Garcia also had five steals during the month. His .361 average was 10th-best in the Pacific Coast League.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Greg’s strong offensive performance and defensive play helped Memphis to a winning month in May,” stated Gary LaRocque, the team’s Director of Player Development, via press release.

Garcia made 27 of his 30 starts in May at shortstop, the other three were at second base.

The 22-year old Perdomo made five starts in May for the Peoria Chiefs (A) and allowed a total of only five earned runs, 11 total, and had a 1.42 ERA on the month. On the season, he has a 2-4 record with a 1.48 ERA in eight starts and 52 K’s in 48.2 IP.