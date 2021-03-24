WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Bob Casey (D-PA), Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions’ Subcommittee on Children and Families; and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), member Subcommittee on Children and Families issued the following statements after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) accepted their recent request to study the barriers parents and children with disabilities face in accessing child care. The GAO study is set to begin this December.

“I am thankful that the GAO accepted our request to investigate the barriers that families with disabilities face when accessing child care,” Duckworth said. “Parents and children with disabilities deserve equal access to child care that both accommodates their needs and provides the best care possible. As a mother and parent with a disability, I understand these unique challenges, and I look forward to working with GAO on this necessary study.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Millions of families across the country struggle to access safe, affordable child care. Families with disabilities face additional barriers to child care such as lack of accessible facilities or staff that don’t have experience caring for children with disabilities,” Casey said. “I look forward to reviewing the GAO’s findings and recommendations so that we can begin working to remove barriers and ensure all families—including parents and children with disabilities—can access quality child care.”

“This independent report will help us to better understand the challenges that parents or children with disabilities face to access safe, affordable, and high-quality child care,” Hassan said. “I am glad that the Government Accountability Office has accepted our request and I look forward to reviewing their recommendations.”

More like this: