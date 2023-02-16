ROXANA – The Roxana High School boy’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season in a close game against the visiting Valmeyer Pirates. To the Shells’ dismay, they watched a third-quarter lead slip away and ended up losing 67-66 in overtime.

Roxana jumped out to a good start and a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and a 31-27 lead at the half. The Pirates edged closer but still trailed 46-41 after three.

Valmeyer outscored Roxana 18-13 in the fourth frame and overcame the five-point deficit to tie the game at 59 at the end of regulation.

The Pirates went on to outscore the Shells 8-7 in OT and grab the win.

The result finishes Roxana’s regular season at 10-21 and 0-10 in conference play.

Valmeyer’s Aiden Crossin led all scorers with 29 points. He finished the game with six threes and went 7-7 from the free-throw line. Harry Miller added 14 points for the Pirates.

As for Roxana, they had four players in double figures. They were led by Sean Maberry’s 17 points followed by Aidan Briggs and Evan Wells each with 15 points. Chris Walleck chipped in 11 points.

After a tough regular season, the Shells will regroup and shift their attention to this Saturday.

It will be the third installment of the backyard rivalry game between the Shells and the Oilers, this time in the Regional Quarterfinals. This game will tip-off at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 at EAWR.

East Alton-Wood River won both regular season meetings by scores of 52-48 on Dec. 16 and 48-43 on Feb. 3.

The Oilers earned the No. 7 seed in the sub-sectional after a 13-17 regular season. Meanwhile, the Shells come in as the No. 11 seed.

The winner of this game will move on to the Regional Semifinals where they’ll take on No. 4 seeded Piasa Southwestern (16-14). That game will be on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at EAWR.

