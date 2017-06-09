EDWARDSVILLE – On Sunday, June 18th, Edison’s will offer a “Dads Play Free” special in honor of Father’s Day. All day long, dads may receive a complimentary pass valid for 3 hours of bowling, laser tag, and arcade play. Some restrictions will apply, and interested guests are encouraged to call or visit Edison’s website for details.

On Father’s Day, Edison’s will also offer a $9.95 steak special, which includes a 10 oz. beef loin with demi glaze and parmesan rosemary steak fries.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For more information, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

