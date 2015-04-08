While conspiracy theorists continue to ponder if it was really the weather or actually the lack of bathrooms that postponed Game 2 of the series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs last night at Wrigley Field, the two teams will return to action this afternoon with a 1:20p CT first pitch.

Lance Lynn will make his first start of the season and is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in five career starts at Wrigley.

Jake Arietta throws for Chicago and has made five career starts (2-0) against St. Louis. His 0.92 ERA (3 ER, 29.1 IP) is the lowest amongst all active pitchers with at least five starts against the Cardinals.

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jon Jay, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Lance Lynn, P

CUBS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Jorge Soler, RF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Starlin Castro, SS

Chris Coghlan, LF

Miguel Montero, C

Arismendy Alcantara, 2B

Jake Arietta, P

Tommy La Stella, 3B