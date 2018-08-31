Tonight in the Southwestern Conference, Alton (0-1), coming off a 21-0 loss to Highland at home in their opening game last week, travels to Quincy (1-0) of the Western Big 6 for a non-conference encounter with the Blue Devils, who defeated North Lawndale Charter 58-0 last week, while Collinsville (0-1) heads to Troy for a game against the Mississippi Valley’s Triad (0-1); the Kahoks dropped a 54-22 decision to the South Seven’s Cahokia at home last week, while the Knights fell to the Apollo Conference’s Mattoon 28-23 last week on the road.

Edwardsville squares off with a top-notch CBC team Friday on the road; the Cadets enter the game as the defending Missouri Class 6 football champions after defeating Blue Springs for the state title last year. The Cadets and Tigers go in after having big wins last week, Edwardsville defeating McCluer North 63-0 and CBC defeating O’Fallon 58-6.

Over in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Civic Memorial (1-0), having defeated backyard rival Marquette Catholic 28-13 last week, meet up with another backyard rival in East Alton-Wood River (0-1) at Bethalto’s Hauser Field; the Oilers dropped a 12-6 decision to Breese Central last week at home; at the same time, Jersey, who fell 42-6 to Granite City at home last week, continue their four-game season-opening home stand when the South Seven’s Marion (1-0) comes calling to the Snider Athletic Complex. The CM-East Alton-Wood River football game is the featured live stream video contest tonight for Riverbender.com. The Marion Wildcats managed to get past Rochelle 43-40 last week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over in the South Central Conference, Roxana (1-0), coming off their 20-6 win over Piasa Southwestern on the road last week, meet up with Pana (1-0) for their home opener at Charlie Raich Field; the Panthers defeated Greenville 28-21 at home last week. The Piasa Birds will attempt to shake off their loss to the Shells when they head to Litchfield (0-1) to meet the Purple Panthers. Litchfield fell 48-0 to Staunton in their season and SCC opener last week.

Over in the Prairie State Conference, Marquette Catholic (0-1), coming off a 28-13 loss to Civic Memorial last week, has another tough test against Breese Central (1-0), who defeated East Alton-Wood River last week, in the Explorers’ home opener at Alton’s Public School Stadium; at the same time, the Bunker Hill-based South Mac coop (with Mount Olive) goes into their road contest at Sangamon Valley of Niantic of the Little Okaw Valley Northwest at 0-1 after falling to Van-Far of Vandalia, Mo., 32-0 last week; Sangamon Valley (also 0-1) dropped their opener last week to Cumberland of Toledo, Ill., by a 47-0 score.

The Western Illinois Valley South has Carrollton (0-1), coming off a loss to Concord Triopia last week, heading to Beardstown (1-0), who defeated Pleasant Hill 48-22 last week, while North Greene (0-1), who fell to Jacksonville Routt 42-6 last week, hosts Camp Point Central (1-0), who upended Hardin-Calhoun 42-0 last week, in the Spartans’ home opener, and the Warriors (0-1), host the Rockets (1-0) in Calhoun’s home opener.

Among area independent schools, Granite City (1-0), who defeated Jersey 42-6 last week, welcomes the South Seven’s Carbondale (1-0) to Kevin Greene Field for their home opener; the Terriers ran past Murphysboro 35-13 in their opener last week. Metro East Lutheran (0-0), who had their scheduled opener at Chicago Noble Hansberry called off at the last minute when gunfire was reported near the game’s venue, hosts Dupo of the PSC for the Knights’ home and delayed season opener.

More like this: