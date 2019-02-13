Game change: Alton will play boys basketball at Edwardsville on Thursday, not Friday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This was a release from Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman Wednesday morning: Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! "Due to the impending forecast for snow on Friday, the Alton High School at Edwardsville High School Boys JV & varsity basketball games have been moved from Friday, February 15, to Thursday, February 14. The JV game will start at 6:00 p.m. followed by varsity at Edwardsville High School. Any questions, please contact the AHS or EHS Athletic Office." Print Version Submit a Sports Tip