ALTON - The Harry Gallatin Basketball Players of the Year banquet needs support.

The annual awards banquet that recognizes the five Riverbend schools’ basketball programs is playing host to a trivia night to raise money to support the prep hoops fete on Nov. 10.

A general trivia night will be conducted at the Best Western Premier Hotel located at 3559 College Ave. in Alton. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia running from 7-10. Tables of eight players are $150. There will be a cash bar available and participants can bring their own snacks. No outside drinks are allowed.

Categories will consist of general trivia, but there will be a bonus question at the end of each round on basketball in the Riverbend, so there will be 110 questions overall on the night.

There will be raffle items, a 50/50 drawing and other possible games on the night, too.

The Harry Gallatin Basketball Players of the Year banquet is a continuation of the Alton Exchange Club POY banquet, which began in 1946. The Exchange Club disbanded in 2017 and a committee of community members has formed to continue this long standing tradition. They renamed it for the late Roxana High grad and Naismith Hall of Famer Harry Gallatin. The banquet, with a keynote speaker, will take place in the spring of 2019.

Please contact Bill Roseberry at (618) 977-5668 to reserve a table. There is limited space for teams.

