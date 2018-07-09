ALTON - Gail Hobbs is the lucky winner of a 2018 Jeep thanks to Argosy Casino.

On Saturday evening at Argosy Casino in Alton, Gail Hobbs won the Jeep. She was one of 15 finalists who participated in Argosy Casino's Jackpots and Jeeps promotion May 1 through July 7, 2018.

Argosy said the key to the Jeep was placed in a clear locked box, and the 15 finalists were lined up in the order in which they qualified for the contest. Each chose a key until they were gone. Again in the order in which they chose their key, each participant was asked to try to unlock the box.

When Hobbs placed her key in and unlocked the box, a loud applause erupted.

Argosy Casino Alton’s General Manager Joelle Shearin said she was very happy for Gail who, with her husband, John, took turns sitting in their new vehicle from Federico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Wood River.

When asked for a comment Gail said “I’m really not that interesting.”

Those in attendance Saturday evening felt quite to the contrary about Gail.

Argosy Casino Alton is located at 1 Piasa Street in Alton.

