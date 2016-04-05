Patrick Gaffigan of SIUE men's tennis

EDWARDSVILLEPatrick Gaffigan (Springfield, Illinois) has been chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference men's tennis co-Player of the Week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The senior shared the weekly honor with Tennessee Tech's Eduardo Mena.

Gaffigan won his third straight singles match this past weekend. He defeated Tennessee State's Jorge Rodriguez 7-6, 6-1 and Belmont's Adam Rudowski 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Gaffigan is now 4-1 in conference play and a team-leading 10-6 in dual matches.

SIUE men's tennis continues its homestand with a pair of OVC matches Friday and Saturday at the SIUE Tennis Courts. The Cougars face Tennessee Tech at 1 p.m. Friday followed by a 10 a.m. meeting Saturday with Jacksonville State.

More like this:

Apr 10, 2024 - Tigers Thump O'Fallon 9-0 In SWC Boys Tennis Match At Edwardsville

May 13, 2024 - Alton Boys Tennis Secures Fourth Place in SWC Tournament

Apr 15, 2024 - Teutopolis Wins Two Singles Flights, Takes Robert Logan Tennis Tournament Crown, Alton Ties For Eighth, CM 11th, Explorers 13th

Apr 1, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 31, 2024

Mar 24, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, March 23, 2024

 