EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., today announced the addition of Amy Gabriel as an attorney.

Gabriel, a lifelong resident of Madison County, graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Business Administration, and graduated juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

From 2002 until 2015, Gabriel worked as a prosecutor for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, where her focus was felony child abuse and violent crimes. During her tenure as an Assistant State’s Attorney, Gabriel was appointed as Chief of the Children’s Justice Division in 2013. Gabriel serves on the Board of Directors for the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and was elected to serve as a Library Trustee for the Glen Carbon Centennial Library.

Gabriel joins Gori Julian & Associates’ team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more. Gabriel continues to fight for justice now on behalf of workers and families affected by asbestos exposure.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

