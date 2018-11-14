EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

This week's honoree is SIUE volleyball player Gabby Wimes. The sophomore from Kansas City, Missouri, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in international studies and has a grade point average of 4.0.

Wimes has played in 24 matches this season, recording 96 kills and 1.6 points per set. She is fifth on the team in total attempts (368).

No. 5 seed SIUE volleyball will face No. 4 seed Jacksonville State in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Clarksville, Tennessee.

More like this: