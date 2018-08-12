Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - Argentine player Axel Geller scored his first-ever professional tennis championship with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0) triumph over Sebastian Korda in Sunday's singles final of the USTA Pro Circuit $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tournament at the Edwardsville High School tennis center.

Geller had won the Wimbledon juniors doubles title last year and reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open juniors singles tournaments.

Geller had rolled to a first-set win but Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open singles winner Petr Korda, bounced back to force a deciding set. Neither could shake the other off in that set, but Geller got hot in the tiebreaker and went on to win the title.

