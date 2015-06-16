The name Baalman in Calhoun County has become synonymous with athletics and winning.

Grace Baalman was the star of recent IHSA Class 1A state softball championship at East Peoria in the Warriors’ 4-1 win over Somonauk.

Grace Baalman cracked two home runs and pitched a three-hitter, striking out 18 in the title game. Through the year, her cousin, Emma, another star on the team, played a pivotal role. Her father, Matt, was the coach of the top-notch team.

Grace had a simple, but lasting way to describe what it felt like to win a state championship: “It was an amazing feeling,” she said.

“Our team was like a very close family.”

Matt Baalman constantly emphasized it was a team effort that guided Calhoun to the state championship. Calhoun finished with a remarkable 34-4 season overall; Somonauk concluded the year with a 27-5 mark.

The state championship was the first for Calhoun’s girls and it meant a lot to the area, Matt Baalman said. Grace described the reception as “an amazing celebration.”

“It was awesome to come into town and see 200 people on the field waiting to cheer for us,” she said.

Grace, who will be a junior, still has two years of softball remaining at Calhoun. The girls’ basketball team with Grace as one of the leaders, was second in the state this past season. Both the girls’ softball and basketball team will by vying for state titles again next year. The Warriors’ volleyball teams should be stellar again this fall under coach Ann Gilman. Another Baalman – Aaron – coaches the girls’ basketball team.

Matt Baalman agreed the Baalman name is well-known around Calhoun County circles.

Matt pointed out that another Baalman – Abby – will be in eighth grade next year and she is likely going to be another dominant hurler on the mound after Grace. Grace followed the footsteps of her sister – Maddie – who is now a top pitcher for St. Louis University.

Emma Baalman was a centerfielder the two previous years, but she was moved to third base this season. Once Emma learned the position and eliminated a team’s ability to bunt, it took a lot of the opposition’s form of attack away, Matt Baalman said.

Matt Baalman said with the Baalman name usually comes “a competitiveness.”

With Grace and Emma Baalman that spunk is seen in every sport.

Matt Baalman said he thinks winning the big one at state in softball will help lift the volleyball and basketball teams this year.

“I would not want to play Calhoun in any of the sports next year,” he said.

When Calhoun rolled back into to town for the reception after the state championship win, Matt Baalman said it was like nothing he had ever seen before.

“We had a police escort all the way from about five miles north of Roodhouse,” he said. “Greene County Sheriff’s Department picked us out of North Greene and then Calhoun’s Sheriff’s Department outside Tom Rinhausen’s place.

"I think when we got into town in Hardin and the girls saw all the people lining the streets and the softball diamond, it started to bring it to reality what they had done. The future looks very bright for the girls.”

