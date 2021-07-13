ALTON - Under the direction of Coach Nick Boswell, the Alton Redbirds hockey team had excellent seasons in a COVID-19-shortened season.

The Redbirds varsity was 3-2 in the regular season in Mississippi Valley Conference Hockey Association play, and the JV was 3-1-2 in the regular season. The JV finished 2-2 in the playoffs, and the varsity was 0-2 in the playoffs.

Six seniors - Caden Barton, Kieran Favazza, Nash Johnson, Jake Katich, Daniel Stahl, and Foster Wiseman - led the Redbirds hockey team this season. Boswell said earlier one of the highlights for Alton’s varsity hockey team was a win over rival Edwardsville in the regular season.

The coach said the seniors of the hockey team were good at showing the underclassmen the right way to do things and were definitely a key to the team’s varsity and JV success this past year. He said the seniors will be missed.

Boswell said it was great just to get back on the ice and have a regular season, even though shortened, and a tournament.

“Everybody was just ecstatic about being able to play," he said.

The future looks bright for Alton Redbirds hockey in 2021-2022 and ahead after a strong JV season in both the regular season and playoffs.

(Photos by Rabozzi Photography)

