EDWARDSVILLE – If the Edwardsville Freshman-Sophomore Invitational Meet is any indication, the Tigers’ track and field team’s future looks bright.

The highlight of the day was Blake Neville setting a meet record in the pole vault, clearing 12-7.

Other highlights from the invite were wins by Franky Romano in the 800 and Roland Prenzler in the 1,600. Matt Swanson had a strong finish in the 300 low and 110 high hurdles and Jordan Lewis joined him with a good performance in the 110s.

Amari Brooks and Phil Newlon both were solid in the shot put and discus events.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville head track and field coach Chad Lakatos said he thought all the Tigers athletes competed in strong fashion on Thursday.

The coach singled out Neville for his record-setting performance in the pole vault.

“Blake has been a hard worker in that event and had a good day,” Lakatos said. “He is a two-sport athlete; he also is a hard worker in football and that work ethic has carried over to track and field. He has wrapped his arms around the pole vault. It is a difficult event to pick up. He also is a 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 guy.”

Prenzler, only a freshman, continues to show promise, Lakatos said and Romano did a nice job in the 800 with his kick at the end to take first.

Lakatos said he believes the freshman-sophomore invitational meet is important each year.

“I think your underclass is the future and we like to put on a good meet for them and let them experience the opportunity to compete with kids in their age group,” Lakatos said. “It is a rewarding and positive experience for the kids and we want them to come back and work harder and set goals for themselves for the future.

More like this: