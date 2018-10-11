EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s expansive 2,600-acre campus offers ample hands-on learning opportunities for students preparing to teach the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learners.

This semester, a cohort of elementary, early childhood, and special education majors are exploring the physical elements of SIUE’s geography through their foundations of science course. The students are taking their coursework in earth science outside, and learning about the natural and human processes that have shaped SIUE’s landscape by visiting EarthCache sites.

“EarthCaches are locations of geological significance that individuals can visit to learn about the Earth’s interesting topography and landforms,” explained course instructor Colin Wilson, with the SIUE STEM Center. “We’ve created EarthCache sites around campus and in the community that offer unique learning opportunities.”

The course coincides with a $299,547 National Science Foundation-funded project, entitled “EarthCaching for Pre-Service Teachers: Examining Attitudes and Intentions towards Informal Science Learning.” The collaborative project involves researchers from the SIUE STEM Center and the College of Arts and Sciences’ Departments of Geography and Physics.

“We’re considering how the integration of EarthCaching activities into a science course for pre-service teachers impacts the learning of geoscience content, as well as attitudes towards and intention to use informal learning experiences, both personally and in teaching,” explained principal investigator Sharon Locke, PhD, director of the SIUE STEM Center.

Sophomore elementary education major Lindsey Rockers, of Breese, appreciates the chance to get out of the classroom and become inspired by SIUE’s landscape.

“This class allows us to explore the campus and learn through interactive experiences,” Rockers said. “I aspire to have an engaging, collaborative classroom someday, so this is exactly the type of lesson that will prepare me to offer that to my future students.”

Special education major Austin Uhls agreed, saying learning by doing is incredibly impactful.

“I’m excited to take this engaging lesson and use it in the future,” Uhls said.

Other campus and surrounding community members can learn through local EarthCaches, too. SIUE researchers have created six sites, including two on campus, one virtual, and three in the surrounding area.

Individuals are invited to visit SIUESTEMCenter.org/earthcaching for instructions on finding the sites and completing the activity.

Those who find at least five of the six sites and complete the educational materials are encouraged to submit their responses to the SIUE STEM Center by email or online form. In celebration of International EarthCache Day, the first 100 individuals to finish the EarthCache exploration activity will receive a commemorative Geocoin.

“We hope community members will take advantage of this fun outdoor learning opportunity,” Wilson said. “We’re always glad to engage with students and surrounding community members to promote STEM learning.”

