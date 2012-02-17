Neil Simon is the most prolific and revered playwright of the last half-century and Alton Little Theater has produced fourteen on his comedies in the last forty years and now showcases what critics consider to be Simon's crowning achievement in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, presented March 16th through 25th at the ALT Showplace. There are many paths to "funny" and Simon takes them all in the semi-autobiographical romp, recreating his own early days as a writer on Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Shows". Simon pays tribute to fellow jokesters Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Larry Gelbart and Selma Diamond and highlights the grueling work and comedic genius it takes to

produce a weekly show.

Director of LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, Mark Hilgert, knows something about the hard work and pure love that producing comedy takes. He has assembled a talented ensemble, consisting of Greg Gaddy, Will Lane, Don Harlan, Donna Minard, Scott Brady, Jim Lieber, Jean Heil and Michael Cox to deliver the snappy one-liners of comedy routines written for the show within a show. Hilgert shares that although the production is set in 1953, the show offers the audience a glimpse of some serious issues that are still relevant today, such as the struggle for newcomers to fit in, religious tolerance, and equality between the sexes. Hilgert assures FUN-lovers that ALL issues are approached with a sense of humor and notes that although his cast consists of a mix of veteran actors and relative newcomers - they have already formed a cohesive team dedicated to doing the production justice.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALT audiences have adored other Simon production like "The Odd Couple", Barefoot in the Park", "God's Favorite", "Broadway Bound" and more. LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR does reference "adult" situations and language and the theater is not recommending the production for patrons under 18 years of age. But if witty zingers, jokes big and broad, withering sarcasm and

leering innuendos delight your funny bone - then LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR is sure to please!

Tickets for the production are available on-line through the ALT Website: www.altonlittletheater.org or by calling 618-462-6562. Interviews and production photos are available by contacting Mark Hilgert at 618-465-5279 or by E-mail: hilgertmt@sbcglobal.net . Tickets for the production are $15 however discounts are available for groups of twenty or more through the ALT office at 618-462-3205.

More like this: