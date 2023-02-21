ALTON - Funky Cards & Collectables, a new trading card and memorabilia shop in downtown Alton, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Feb 18. Located at 104 W. 3rd St. in Alton, owner and founder Don Funk said the store carries a wide variety of hard-to-find items and has been off to a great start so far.

“We carry quite a few different things, primarily different types of trading cards - anything from Pokémon to baseball, football, basketball - we sell loose cards, boxes, single packs,” Funk said. “We do a lot of signed sports memorabilia - signed autographed jerseys, helmets, and balls, and card supplies as well.”

Funk said most trading cards are usually sold at big box stores, but Funky Cards & Collectables is working with distributors to specifically find products that they don’t carry at those stores.

He added that there aren’t many cards & collectibles stores like his in the Alton area, which all got started after re-discovering his childhood collections and launching a successful online store at first.

“I’ve always collected for most of my life, and kind of got out of it a while ago. My father passed away a year and a half ago, and he kept everything I collected as a child,” Funk said. “It just kind of brought back a lot of fun memories, we had a lot of fun going through everything. We sold a little bit online for a while and just decided to give it a go. We opened up a shop, put everything in here, and got it all going.”

Funk said the store’s opening weekend went very well and the response from the community so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The opening weekend went really well. A lot of people came through, the community was really supportive,” he said. “A lot of people were buying and opening up in the shop, which is what we wanted - we’ve got tables in the shop for people to do that kind of thing on. It just went really well.”

Funk added that as of now, the shop isn’t buying items directly from or trading items with customers, but they are open to consignments for now and will eventually be open to buying and trading items down the road. For more information, contact Funky Cards & Collectables at (618) 980-8107 or funkycardsandcollectables@outlook.com.

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about Funky Cards and Collectables, visit their Facebook page or funkycardsandcollectables.com.

