COLLINSVILLE – Edwardsville High School coach Tim Funkhouser recorded his 500th win at Edwardsville on Tuesday night with a 4-0 triumph over Collinsville in a baseball game at Arthur Fletcher Field in Colinsville.

Funkhouser has led the Tigers to 500 wins as coach since taking over the program from Tom Pile in 1999. Pile himself won 511 games from 1981-98 after taking over from Bill Funkhouser. The Tigers improved to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in the SWC; Collinsville fell to 8-8 overall, 2-4 in the league.

A pinch-hit two-run homer from Maverick McSparin in the top of the seventh sparked Edwardsville's 4-0 win.

McSparin, hitting for catcher Joe Wallace, broke open what had been a tight pitcher's duel that saw both teams scoreless through six. Mitchell Krebs opened the inning with a single and stole second before McSparin's homer, which cleared the fence in left field.

Following the homer, Jordan Hovey doubled, Collin Clayton was hit by a pitch and Aaron Jackson stroked a two-run single to bring both home.

Jackson was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Jake Garella was 3-for-4 with a double for the Tigers. Jackson also threw two innings in relief for the win, striking out two. Daniel Lloyd started the game and tossed five innings, scattering three hits and walking one while fanning seven.

Edwardsville hosts Centralia in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game at Tom Pile Field, then takes on Jerseyville at 4:15 p.m. Friday and DeSmet at 6:30 p.m.; both games are at home.

