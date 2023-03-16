EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Cole Funkhouser hit the first pitch of the season over the fence in left field and it set the tone for Edwardsville as the Tigers scored in every inning in going on to a 12-2 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in their season opener Wednesday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

Edwardsville scored twice in the first, once in the second, three times in the third, twice more in the fourth, and the final four runs in the fifth in taking the opener, which was terminated due to the 10-run rule. It was Funkhouser's blast that got everything going for Edwardsville.

"Cole put an A-swing on that ball," said Tigers head coach Tim Funkhouser. "I thought we had a balanced attack at the plate, made some solid plays in the field and our pitchers did well. It was a good game to start off the season."

Funkhouser's lead-pff homer was the only one hit on the day for Edwardsville, while Joe Chiarodo and Kayden Jennings had doubles at the plate. In all, Jennings had three hits and an RBI, while Riley Iffrig was one of four batters with two hits on the day, while driving in four runs. Caeleb Copeland had two hits and three RBIs, while both Chiarodo and Funkhouser had two hits and an RBI, Lucas Krebs had a hit and RBI, Lucas Huebner had a hit and Andrew Hendrickson also drove in a run.

Adam Price led the Spartans with two hits, while Braxton Waller had the only other hit of the day for SJ-O.

The Tiger pitching was very good, as Logan Geggus struck out four in two innings of work, Alec Marchetto walked two and fanned three in his two innings and Jake Holder struck out two in his only inning.

The Spartans start off 0-2, having lost earlier in the day to Columbia 10-0, while the Tigers begin the season 1-0 and are scheduled to play Lockport Township Thursday at home in a 3 p.m. start, then face Joliet Catholic on St. Patrick's Day in a 4:30 p.m. first pitch and conclude the season-opening home stand on Saturday against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West in a 12:30 p.m. first pitch.

