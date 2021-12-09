JENNINGS - The funeral procession route for the late St. Louis Police Detective Antonio Valentine was announced today.

Below is the route for the procession from the Cathedral Basilica to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

"We encourage the public to line the route to show their support for Detective Valentine and his family," the St. Louis Police Department said in a statement.

The procession will leave the Cathedral Basilica and travel West on Lindell to Kingshighway. The procession will make a left on Kingshighway and continue to Interstate 64/40. The procession will travel West on Interstate 64/40 to South on Interstate 270 (changes to Interstate 255 at Interstate 55). The procession will exit and make a left at Telegraph Road and travel to Sheridan Road. A right turn will be made on Sheridan and the procession will travel to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Visitation for St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine, DSN 3699, will be at Austin Layne Mortuary located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue, Jennings Missouri, 63136. Members of the St Louis County Police Department, other Law Enforcement, and the community are welcome from 5 to 9 p.m on Dec. 9.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, funeral services will be at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis located at 4431 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108. Following the service, the interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125.

Valentine and another officer attempted to stop a black Volkswagon Jetta around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, that failed to stop and drove through Chambers Road at a high rate of speed. Evidence showed the black Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and struck the police Dodge Caravan.

More like this:

Related Video: