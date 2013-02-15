Fundraiser to Re-elect Mike Babcock for Wood River Township Supervisor will be held on Thursday, March 7th from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The all you can eat dinner of spaghetti, pizza, salad, bread sticks, dessert, tea, and soda will be held at Joe's Pizza in Wood River, IL. The cost is $25.00 per person or $40.00 per couple. A cash bar will also be available.

For additional information please contact Kim at 467-0172