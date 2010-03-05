(JERSEYVILLE, IL – March 5, 2010) – On Thursday, March 11, the Gettin’ Together Relay For Life team will be hosting a Steak Dinner at the Elks Lodge in Jerseyville. Scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., the cost is $15 per person; carryouts are available. Chicken will also be served. Tickets can be purchased from any Tuffy Goetten Family Member. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Jersey County’s Gettin’ Together Team. For more information, contact Mark Goetten at 618-376-4091 or Gary Goetten at 618-498-5643.

The Jersey County Relay event is slated to take place on June 5-6 at Jersey Community High School. New this year, the event will be held overnight from Saturday afternoon to Sunday at sunrise, rather than from Friday afternoon to Saturday sunrise as it has in previous years.

For more information about the 2010 ACS Relay For Life of Jersey County, visit their website at www.relayforlifejersey.com or find us on Facebook at “Friends of the Jersey County Relay.” You may also contact Event Chair Melissa Mustain at 618-498-3209 or email at mmustain@frontiernet.net. To contact the American Cancer Society, call Jersey County’s Relay Staff Partner Amy Slauson at 618-288-2320.

