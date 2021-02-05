ALTON - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for the two victims in the homicide early Monday in Wedgewood Drive in Alton. Bobby Andrews has organized this fundraiser.

The victims in the homicide were 59-year-old Robert Andrews and 67-year-old Leonard "James" Ebrey. Andrews and Ebrey lived in the Wedgewood Drive home.

"The families of Robert (Bob) Andrews and Leonard James (Jim) Ebrey are struggling with the very tragic and sudden loss of these two beloved individuals," Bobby Andrews said. "Their lives were taken, along with all of their belongings and many personal records, in a house fire on February 1st, 2021.

"While the surviving members of each family will do what it takes to cover any and all costs for memorial services and burials, any and all are welcome to show their love and support through donations.

"Your words of support are more than enough for the family, but any monetary support would also be greatly appreciated."

