ROXANA - The Roxana School District has a major fundraiser ongoing to purchase a 12-foot by 18-foot flag that will electronically roll down in the middle of Larry Milazzo Gymnasium when the National Anthem is played.

Bob Coles, the South Roxana Chief of Police and a current board member of the Roxana, said: "We at Roxana Community Unit School District #1 want to emphasize and promote patriotism and respect for our nation’s flag. Our flag represents the sacrifices made by many men and women and is a unifying symbol of our freedom and liberty.

"Donations of any amount will help make this flag a reality. Please make your check payable to Roxana Schools Foundation or pay here electronically."

Coles continued and said, speaking as a chief of police and former military service member, his personal viewpoint about the flag is it is a testament to "our shared values and the unwavering dedication to our nation."

"The sight of our nation's flag waving high in the sky represents the principles and ideals that make the United States of America a beacon of freedom, diversity, and opportunity," he said. "Recognizing the significance of this symbol is a commitment to ensuring that every student and member of our community has the privilege to witness the unfurling of a majestic flag at their school.

"With this diverse freedom that has permeated our social media and news outlets over the past few years, we must recognize the sacrifice of everyone who has allowed those differences of opinions to manifest themselves in our society by respecting those who have sacrificed themselves for others unknown to them for the protection of their future."

Donations can also be mailed to:

Roxana Community Unit School District #1

401 Chaffer Ave., Roxana, IL 62084 or click here to donate.

