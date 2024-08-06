GRANITE CITY — During the late hours of August 3, 2024, to the early hours of August 4, 2024, the lives of many were irrevocably altered after a tragic motorcycle crash near Pontoon Beach. Meghan Lance, along with Nicko Lance, is spearheading a fundraiser to support the immediate expenses following the tragic loss of community members Cole and Morgan Whitford.

The sudden passing of Cole and Morgan Whitford has left their family not only handling profound grief, but also managing the practicalities of funeral expenses and bills. To assist with these immediate financial burdens, a trust has been established in the names of their daughters, Remington and Emersyn Whitford. Contributions to this fund can be made through any FCB Bank or directly via the Irwin Funeral Home.

“This world lost two beautiful souls leaving behind their two daughters, dogs, and home,” Meghan Lance shared. “Any donations will go toward immediate expenses and any remaining funds will be left to their two beautiful girls.”

The family has expressed immense gratitude for the support they have received thus far. “As our family navigates this immense grief, we thank everyone in advance,” Lance said. She also requested continued prayers for their families, friends, and all who loved Cole and Morgan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donations to support the Whitford family can be made through the GoFundMe page organized by Meghan Lance, who can be contacted in Granite City. The family emphasizes that all contributions are protected and will directly aid in covering the immediate expenses during this difficult time.

In celebration of their lives, visitation will be at City Temple, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, August 9, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, with Pastor Sam Hart officiating.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.