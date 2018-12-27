CARROLLTON - A GoFundMe page established for Mary Griffith, 47, of Carrollton, who died from injuries in an accident this past Friday morning on U.S. Route 67 at Macoupin Creek Bottom in Greene County, still needs help in the holiday season.

The GoFundMe page for the Carrollton woman has raised $1,467, but more is needed to cover her funeral expenses.

On Saturday, the scene where the accident took place was quiet after an intense investigation by Illinois State Police that included drone footage. Markings were in place to show what happened during the accident. Some debris from the accident had not yet been cleaned up. The accident occurred just past the Macoupin Creek Bridge, outside Carrollton.

This is an excerpt of what Danielle, who started the Gofundme page wrote about Mary Griffith:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mary was an amazing person all around. She was a devout Christian, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished her family dearly. Mary did not have life insurance or any means to plan for this horrific event. Mary was the main source of income in her household.

“Any donations will go toward the funeral cost, a headstone and anything the family may need. This is a wonderful family and at this time, they are very much in need of our help. Please support this family in any way you can. No donation is too small. Please keep the Griffith family in your thoughts and prayers."

Mary is survived by her mother, Marge; husband, Mark; son, Ethan; daughter, Shyanne; granddaughter, Skylar; brother, Clinton (Jessica); nephews, Colby, Hunter and Isiaha; niece, Isabella. During the holiday season this week, individuals, churches, and businesses are encouraged to give to the GoFundMe page listed here:

https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-for-mary-griffith

More like this: