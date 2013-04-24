Kayleigh Renee Lair was born on 8/20/2012.

Kayleigh was born with CHD which stands for Congenital Heart Defect and is an abnormality of the heart. She has four different problems. The First one is Tetralogy of Fallot, The second is ventricular spetal defect (VSD). The third is Pulmonary valve stenosis. The fourth is overriding aorta. She already has undergone one surgery.

Kayleigh may have to under go several more open heart surgeries before the age of five throughout her life. Your donations would make a world of difference for her family. As we all know. the price of daily living has become difficult, even more so for this family. We ask for your help both financially and spiritually.

We will be holding a benefit for baby Kayleigh on April 27th at Owls Club in Alton, IL from 2pm to midnight.

There will be a $10 charge at the door that includes Food and Beer, while it lasts. It will be kid friendly. We will have door prizes, 50/50 drawings, Silent auctions, Cake auctions, bake sale and so much more!

For more information please contact Ashley Furlow at 618-798-0264 or 618-462-7280

Email: ashleyfurlow@yahoo.com

