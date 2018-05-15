WOOD RIVER — Are you in search of a new job? Are you out of work or looking to start a new career?

Madison County Employment and Training Department wants the public to know funding is available for educational opportunities. The funding, which is provided through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), can be used to pay for tuition, books and fees and assist with job search and employment opportunities.

Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said the money is available for individuals who are dislocated or adults who are electing to enter a career or needing a career change.

“Funding is available for those who obtain training and certification within growth industries,” Fuhrmann said.

Many of the training programs are offered through area community colleges and include courses for registered nursing, welding, computer network security and more.

Fuhrmann said to be eligible a dislocated worker participant must have been terminated or laid off and show notice of termination or layoff from employment. He said others who qualify include those who are self-employed, but unemployed as a result of economic conditions, and displaced homemakers.

Priority of services are given to adult recipients on public assistance, individuals who are deficient in basic skills, veterans and low-income individuals.

The low-income standard of living levels are:

Family Size Income Level 1 $12,060 Article continues after sponsor message 2 $16,240 3 $20,420 4 $24,600 5 $28,780 6 $33,650

Individuals who are interested in the programs should complete the eligibility questionnaire on the Employment and Training website, http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php, visit its Facebook page or the office at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River, or call 618-296-4301 to find out more information.

“This program is designed to strengthen and improve our public workforce by assisting individuals who face barriers to employment,” Fuhrmann said.

