Trying to find something fun and active for your youngster to participate in
this winter? Look no further because Jerseyville Parks and Recreation
Department (JPRD) is offering-up some fun programs!
Tiny Tot Hoops is now open for registration for three or four year olds.
This is a great way to introduce your toddler to the sport of basketball
with instruction on basic skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling and
rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes on
Tuesdays from March 11 through April 15. There are also two times to choose
from: 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per toddler per class.
Tiny Tots Fitness is now open for registration for three or four year olds.
This is a great way to introduce your toddler to many different fitness
activities with instruction such as parachute games, relay races, obstacle
courses and more. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45
minutes on Wednesdays from March 19 through April 23. There are also two
times to choose from: 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per
toddler per class.
Big Tot Hoops and Big Tots Fitness are designed just like the Tiny Tot
programs during the same dates from 5:30-6:15pm, but are for five to six
year olds. Program fees are also $30 per child per class.
No special equipment is required for any of the programs; just dress
children in comfortable clothing and non-marking sneakers. Deadlines for
these programs are one week prior to the start date. For more information or
to learn how to register, please visit
http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at
618.498.2222, or email
jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
