Trying to find something fun and active for your youngster to participate in

this winter? Look no further because Jerseyville Parks and Recreation

Department (JPRD) is offering-up some fun programs!

Tiny Tot Hoops is now open for registration for three or four year olds.

This is a great way to introduce your toddler to the sport of basketball

with instruction on basic skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling and

rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes on

Tuesdays from March 11 through April 15. There are also two times to choose

from: 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per toddler per class.

Tiny Tots Fitness is now open for registration for three or four year olds.

This is a great way to introduce your toddler to many different fitness

activities with instruction such as parachute games, relay races, obstacle

courses and more. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45

minutes on Wednesdays from March 19 through April 23. There are also two

times to choose from: 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per

toddler per class.

Big Tot Hoops and Big Tots Fitness are designed just like the Tiny Tot

programs during the same dates from 5:30-6:15pm, but are for five to six

year olds. Program fees are also $30 per child per class.

No special equipment is required for any of the programs; just dress

children in comfortable clothing and non-marking sneakers. Deadlines for

these programs are one week prior to the start date. For more information or

to learn how to register, please visit

http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at

618.498.2222, or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

