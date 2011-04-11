Alton, IL – April 11, 2011 – The Riverbender.com Community Center is teaming up once again with the Exchange Club of Alton and opening to all ages on Thursday, April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

"Family Fun Night is a chance for the whole family, Mom, Dad, kids and even Grandma and Grandpa, to relax and enjoy a night of good food and play at the Center," explained John Hentrich, owner of the Center. "They can take a break from cooking dinner, not worry about cleanup and really have a quality night with their children, whether the kids are ages one or 18."

Admission for the night includes a family-style dinner and is open to the public. Cost is $8 per person, children under age 5 are free. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Dinner is served when doors open at 6 p.m. Menus in the past have featured lasagna, meat loaf, and Tex-Mex buffet, always featuring choices for even the pickiest of eaters.

After dinner or even before, families will be able to enjoy all the games of the Center which include pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, PS3, Wii, Xbox, Xbox Kinect, Play Station Move, Guitar Hero, DanceDanceRevolution, and a variety of board games or watch a movie in the movie theater.

The Family Fun Nights are sponsored by various area service organizations. Groups such as the Alton Exchange Club and Alton Marketplace are the first sponsors of this program, offering volunteers to staff the Center for the night. "We simply couldn't offer Family Fun Nights without the generosity of these organizations, and we're always looking for more groups to serve as hosts for the future," said Hentrich. "These groups are really showing their support for the community by helping with this project."

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 12,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth a chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music, NOT sex, drugs, and alcohol.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

