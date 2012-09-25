Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) had twenty-two participants sign-up for the Day at the Ballpark day trip held on Thursday, September 20. The group traveled down to St. Louis to enjoy the "Salute to Seniors Day" at Busch Stadium. Upon their arrival, the group enjoyed the breakfast reception in the Redbird Club. Then the group watched the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros. The department will offer day trips on a regular basis. For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Play ball! (Front row, left to right) Betty Sullivan, Nina Settles, Judi Franz (Back row, right to left) Joan Cope and Barbara Collins are settling in their seats for the start of the game.

