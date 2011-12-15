Alton, IL – December 14, 2011 – Teens will once again enjoy a full day of fun and games this Christmas Break at the Riverbender.com Community Center.

"Gimme A Break! Week" returns to the Center December 27 through 30. Teens in grades 6 through 12 will enjoy a variety of game tournaments (with prizes) each morning, followed by an afternoon filled with workshops and classes. Highlights include: robotics, jewelry making, tie dye, make a YouTube video, duck tape crafts, hip-hop dance, and each afternoon will feature a movie matinee as well. Daily activities also include a fitness class prior to lunch as well as music classes or “jam session” each afternoon.

The Center will open at 8 a.m., with complimentary donuts provided by Mister Donut. A “Marathon of Games Tournament” will begin at 9 a.m. continuing until 11 a.m. at which time Susie Sweetman of Progressive Fitness and Health will get the kids moving with a fitness class formatted specifically for teens. Lunch, which is included in the cost of admission, will be served at noon. Classes and workshops will be offered in the afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m., ending the day with Open Play from 4 to 6 p.m.

Admission cost per day is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The Center will open daily at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Cost of admission includes breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is advised and payment guarantees admission. To register or for more information call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212 or visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

The Riverbender.com Community Center offers an after school program to members, grades 6 through 12, from 3pm to 6pm, Monday through Friday. During these hours the Center offers a variety of services and entertainment options ranging from homework help, reading programs, and free online tutoring offered in partnership with Hayner Library, to group study, music and art lessons, video games, movies, contests, and much more. The goal is to inspire, encourage, and provide area youth with an abundance of educational and entertainment opportunities in a safe and affordable environment.

Memberships are available at the price of $20 a year for an individual or $30 a year for a family (two or more students between grades 6-12). For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212. Applications for volunteers and are always accepted and appreciated.

