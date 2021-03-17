SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - City of Alton candidates in contested races had an opportunity to share views Tuesday night live on Riverbender.com and hosted by the East End Improvement Association. The forum was held at Alton City Hall and heard live on both Big Z Media platforms; 107.1FM and 1570AM

John Keller, president of the Riverbend Growth Association and a member of East End Improvement Association, moderated the event.

The Alton City Clerk candidates appeared, then aldermen candidates and the mayoral candidates closed the virtual affair.

Incumbent Alton Mayor Brant Walker and his opponent David Goins both appeared together, and made an opening statement, answered questions that have been submitted by e-mail to the East End Improvement Association and made a closing statement.

Walker and Goins were the featured in the closing part of the candidate’s forum.

Goins talked about his 25 years experience as a police officer in Alton, to his role as a school board member, a pastor for nearly two decades, and many other committees and causes in the community. Goins also spoke of how he wanted to keep the city safe, clean and growing on an economic standpoint and recover from some of the business setbacks during COVID-19, the importance of COVID-19 vaccines being distributed in the community, to expand the city's partnerships and other additional information.

Mayor Walker spoke of his eight years in office, all the accomplishments and positive changes he said have happened, plus his previous business experience. Walker promised to continue with additions in the city and guide the community out of the COVID-19 Pandemic. He spoke of the new Splash Pad to come, new movie theater, various parks, roads, streets, sidewalks that have been revitalized, a 4 percent unemployment rate before the COVID-19 Pandemic and much more.

Each City Clerk and Alderman candidate provided their platforms and reasons for voters to select them on April 6.

All the candidates thanked the East End Improvement Association for the opportunity to have the candidate’s forum.

The following contested races were represented:

City Clerk: Daniel P. Herkert, Cheryl L. Ingle, Lori Bockholdt , Steven Kimbrough Sr.

Ward 1 Alderman: Brian M. Campbell

Ward 2 Alderman: Carolyn MaCafee, Steve Potter

Ward 3 Alderman: Raymond C. Strebel, Michael R. Drake, Robert Wayne Harris, Ayron Dewayne Womack.

Wade 4 Alderman: Tammy Smith, Rosetta “Rosie” Brown

Ward 5 Alderman: Charles Brake, Michael Batchelor, Brian P. Bergin

Ward 7 Alderman: Patricia L. ( Patty) Ford, Nate Keener

Uncontested races are:

City Treasurer: Cameo C. Holland

Ward 6 Alderman: Stephanie J. Elliott

The Village of Godfrey's Forum will be co-sponsored by the East End Improvement Association and the North Alton Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC). The Village of Godfrey Forum will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and can be seen live on Riverbender.com.

More details also from the Mayor, City Clerk and Alderman races to come Wednesday.

