(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals will conduct their first full team workout of Spring Training today as all of the position players have reported to join the pitchers and catchers who were already in camp.

Following a team meeting, stretching and conditioning is set to begin at 9am CT.

Position players have been divided into five workout groups:

Matt Holliday, Mark Reynolds, Peter Bourjos, Matt Adams, and Travis Tartamella

Yadier Molina, Greg Garcia, Breyvic Valera, Carson Kelly, Aledmys Diaz

Jhonny Peralta, Tony Cruz, Dean Anna, Rafael Ortega, Cody Stanley

Jason Heyward, Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Steve Bean

Matt Carpenter, Pete Kozma, Scott Moore, Michael Ohlman, Jacob Wilson

Article continues after sponsor message

Jon Jay, Xavier Scruggs, Ed Easley, Wil Rosario, Ty Kelly, Stephen Piscotty

Besides their situational hitting, bunting, base running, and other drills they will also step to the plate for some live hitting.

Michael Wacha, Jaime Garcia, Kevin Siegrist, John Gast, Mike Mayers, and Zach Petrik on Field 3 will be throwing the live “pitching practice” to batters. Matt Belisle, Seth Maness, Randy Choate, Nick Greenwood, Tim Cooney, and Miguel Socolovich will do the same on Field 4.

The non-throwing pitching groups will be:

John Lackey, Tyler Lyons, Marco Gonzales, and Marcus Hatley

Lance Lynn, Carlos Villanueva, Mitch Harris

Trevor Rosenthal, Jordan Walden, Sam Tuivailala

Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Sam Freeman, and Dean Kiekhefer