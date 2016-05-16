EDDYVILLE – On Saturday, May 7th, 2016 at approximately 10:45 PM, a Mahomet police officer stopped Dracy “Clint” Pendleton for a traffic violation in front of his home in Mahomet, Champaign County Illinois.

During the stop, a physical altercation occurred where the Mahomet officer attempted to tase Pendleton. Pendleton pulled a handgun, shooting the Mahomet officer in the right arm. Pendleton retreated to his home where he obtained an assault rifle. He then fled the scene in his truck, fleeing to a local rock quarry. A nearby witness, heard gunshots coming from the area of the quarry and a perimeter was set up around it. Before the perimeter was completely secured, Pendleton obtained the keys and stole one of the quarry’s company trucks and fled the scene to Southern Illinois.

Once in the Shawnee National Forrest, Lusk Creek Wilderness area of Pope County, Pendleton was seen by a nearby resident who reported him to local authorities. Since Sunday, May 8th law enforcement have been searching for Pendleton.

On May 15, 2016 at approximately 12:09 A.M., Pendleton, was observed by ISP SWAT running south from the Sulphur Springs Church cemetery into the woods with what appeared to be a rifle and a bandolier. Operators lost visual on him in the dense woods near the cemetery. A perimeter was established and He was tracked ½ mile to a nearby abandon house. At approximately 5:00 A.M., ISP and FBI SWAT operators cleared the area. Upon approach, Pendleton opened fire. During the subsequent exchange of gunfire, one FBI SWAT Operator was shot and injured.

FBI and ISP SWAT formed a perimeter around the house and sent in a remote controlled robot which discovered Pendleton’s body lying on the second story floor along with the assault rifle. ISP and FBI SWAT entered the house and confirmed his identity. Emergency Services were called to the scene and pronounced Pendleton deceased.

There are several crime scenes that are currently being processed. Agencies involved include Illinois State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshalls Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Pope, Hardin, Massac, Johnson, Williamson County Sheriff’s Departments and Paducah, KY Police Department.

Please understand this an ongoing investigation and further information will be available at a later time. For now, this is all we are releasing. Subsequent information will be provided in a later release.

