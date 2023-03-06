INGREDIENTS

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate chopped

3/4 cup butter cut into pieces

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons Watkins Vanilla extract

3 teaspoons Olive Oil Marketplace Cherry Balsamic Vinegar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chunks

3/4 cup walnuts coarsely chopped (optional)

Garnish: powdered sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or nonstick aluminum foil.

Melt chocolate and butter in a large saucepan over very low heat. Stir in sugar, eggs, cherry balsamic, and vanilla.

Combine flour and the next 2 ingredients; stir into the chocolate mixture. Fold in chocolate chunks and nuts, if desired.

Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs clinging.

Cool completely in a pan on a wire rack.

Cover and chill until firm.

Print Recipe| OliveOilMarketplace.com/Recipes

About Olive Oil Marketplace

Article continues after sponsor message

If you’re a Foodie then you need to check out @OliveOilMarketplace Alton / Belleville.

Visit us at our Olive Oil Tasting Room & Retail Store in historic vibrant Downtown Alton IL, located on 3rd street. Taste them individually or explore the perfect pairings of oils & vinegars while tapping into the expertise of our friendly staff. They are always happy to share their favorite tips and recipes, as well as complimentary tastings of our Premium 100% cold-pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegars.

In addition to the Oils and Balsamics, our store is packed with a variety of handmade Flavored Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Sauces, Gourmet Flavored Coffee, Loose Teas, Kitchen & Grilling Gadgets, and unique gift ideas with new products arriving often to elevate your dining experience and find the perfect gift for those you hold close to your heart!

Cooking with this much flavor makes every bite better! You’ll leave our shop with loads of fun, healthy & creative ways to introduce new, fun, healthy dishes to your culinary exploration. Visit us today to "Experience the Quality and Taste the Difference!"

More like this: