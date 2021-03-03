FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Beef Meatball Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Whole Foods Market, Inc., sold an undetermined amount of beef meatballs with marinara sauce that were misbranded and were produced with an undeclared allergen.

Impacted Products

24-oz. clear plastic containers of "Whole Foods Market Beef Meatballs with Marinara" with a PLU code of 39496 and sell-by dates through 2/27/21.