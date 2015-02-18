David Harris and his son, Billy, have been creating snow art works in their front yard for some time and the latest creation is a pair of polar bears near a Coke bottle.

The Harris family lives in the 100 block of Springer Drive in Godfrey. In the past, David and his son, have prepared a snow display of Santa Claus and during the Super Bowl time frame a football helmet with hands coming out of the ground. As a child, David said he for sure was a fan of “Frosty The Snowman” movie.

For the Harris father and son combination, the snow creations are a bonding experience and something both enjoy doing. Neighbors encourage David each year to make the displays. The Super Bowl display had people throughout Alton and Godfrey talking a few years back.

A few years ago David was proud of what he had created in the yard and went around to look at snow displays of others. The only one he could find was in front of the home of his uncle, Stan Harris. Stan Harris is known nationally for his chainsaw wood carving and is considered quite an artist.

“The funny thing is we went around to see if anybody else had done something with their snow and we found one of a gorilla in front of my Uncle Stan’s house,” he said. “What a coincidence that was to us.”

Like Frosty in “Frosty The Snowman,” eventually the works of art melt. The Harris’ most recent display is already starting to melt today.

“Billy likes doing this, so he will likely talk me into it,” David said of another snow creation this season.

