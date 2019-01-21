ST. LOUIS – While snow predicted the weekend before last fell in numbers even greater than predicted, the original snow-maker predicted to strike the Riverbend last weekend failed to deliver.

People across the area were bracing for an additional 2-4 inches of snow throughout the day on Saturday. That precipitation, however, had shifted further to the Southeast, almost entirely missing the Riverbend area with its snowfall. The winds, which gusted beyond 30 miles per hour, while temperatures lingered around 15 degrees, came just as predicted. Temperature following the wind continued the frigid pattern.

Article continues after sponsor message

What was not as expected was a small clipper system moving through the area Sunday. That system delivered around 1-2 inches of snow. Meteorologists from the St. Louis National Weather Service (NWS) said they knew the clipper was coming, but models did not make an accurate prediction until late Sunday morning – just hours before the snow came.

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly balmy levels Tuesday with highs into the mid-40s predicted. Precipitation in the form of rain is predicted Tuesday. A cold front is set to move through the area just before dawn Wednesday, and meteorologists said it may bring a small wintry mix in its wake.

Following that front, temperatures are predicted to drop from Tuesday's highs back to lows in the 20s and highs just touching 30 degrees.

Additional precipitation is expected in the latter part of this week from more clipper systems. As weather relies on countless variables and is not an exact science, it is too early at this time for meteorologists to predict the timing or strength of those.

More like this: