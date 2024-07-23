GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College was there when Ron Wall needed a new direction, and now he’s returning the favor – leading the college into the future of data and technology.

Wall was promoted to Chief Data and Technology Officer (CDTO) – a new member of the college’s executive team – after a competitive interview process back in March.

“Ron has always been eager to take on new responsibilities as needed and has provided strong leadership to the Campus Technology department and campus in general when it comes to data and technology,” said President Ken Trzaska. “We are excited about the work ahead.”

Since then, Wall and his team have been hard at work chipping away at a to-do list over 100 projects long. He is also the lead for Key Direction (KD) 4 of the college’s strategic plan to invest in data and technology transformation. Their current focus includes making data-driven decisions, exploring artificial intelligence, implementing paperless digital workflows, creating easier access for students, promoting openness and transparency, providing effective training and documentation, and prioritizing cyber security.

"In the face of adversity, maintain the strength to persist, to get up after every fall,” Wall said. “My journey from a child's wonder at the glow of a computer screen to the helm of digital innovation at Lewis and Clark Community College is a testament to resilience. It isn't easy, but never give up. Each challenge we overcome is a step, and each obstacle is a lesson in tenacity. Every hardship is an opportunity to grow and succeed, so never give up.”

Wall acknowledges that his path to this point has been less than traditional, but it’s one that some other community college students and graduates can relate to.

In the early 90s, he was struggling with bullies, his grades began to fall, and he eventually dropped out of school. To help encourage continued learning, his parents bought him his first computer.

“I was captivated by it,” Wall said. “Then one day, my parents came home and were horrified to see that I had taken it completely apart – but they didn’t say a word. Luckily, I was able to put it back together and it still worked. I learned everything I could about that system.”

As the internet became more accessible, he learned everything he could about it, too, as well as digital circuits, microprocessors, programming, operating systems, networks, hacking and so much more.

When Wall found out Lewis and Clark had a computer program, he enrolled and became a straight-A student. He looked up to his instructors and fell in love with everything college offered. When he graduated and learned of a job opening in technology at L&C, he jumped on it. The rest – including five more promotions – is history.

“I put everything I had into my job,” he said. “I was proud of it. It gave me a purpose in life – to help people and to give back to the college that had given so much to me.”

Wall has now been with Lewis and Clark for 18 years. For seven years, while employed as a staff member, he also taught networking and infrastructure in the college’s Information Technology program.

While working full-time, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Franklin University in 2013.

Among his many accomplishments at L&C, Wall has helped design and coordinate a new data center on campus. He also led and recovered the college’s systems after a ransomware attack several years ago, working extremely long hours over a period of weeks to help the college get back up and running without having to pay the ransom.

Most recently, he has led the completion of several projects, including the implementation of multi-factor authentication, migrating emails from Microsoft Exchange to Office365, upgrading the campus’ core fiber network, renegotiating the college’s internet contract at a cost savings, replaced the college’s texting solution and more.

“We are very excited about the future of how technology and data will intersect with our collective work under Ron’s leadership,” Trzaska said. “The college recently concluded a comprehensive evaluation of our data and technology needs and expectations, and Ron’s background, familiarity with the college and vision to transform how we use technology and data to advance L&C is exciting.”

To learn more about the college’s leadership team, visit https://www.lc.edu/college-information/leadership/administration.html.

