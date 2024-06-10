NOTRE DAME, IND. - Hunter T. Gonzalez of Godfrey is distinguishing himself at the esteemed University of Notre Dame. Recently named to the Dean's List in the College of Science for the Spring 2024 semester, Gonzalez's academic achievements place him among the top 30 percent of students in his college.

A graduate of Marquette Catholic High School in 2021, Gonzalez is now a member of Notre Dame's class of 2025, majoring in Environmental Science with minors in sustainability and theology. His academic journey has been marked by a series of impressive research endeavors.

Over the past two summers, Gonzalez participated in community ecology research at the University of Notre Dame Research Center (UNDERC) in Northern Wisconsin.

This summer, Hunter has embarked on a 10-week undergraduate research fellowship with the Coverdale Lab through Notre Dame's College of Science. His current research takes him to Kenya, where he is studying a savanna system.

Gonzalez's dedication to his studies and research continues to garner recognition and opportunities, underscoring his commitment to environmental science and sustainability.

