GLEN CARBON - Chris Wetherington has made a name for himself in the mixed martial arts community, but he’s not in it for fame.

The MMA instructor has an impressive resume, including many Hall of Fame honors, a starring role in the upcoming movie “The Karate Breaker,” a host spot in “The Masters Council” television show on Talk About It TV, and features in multiple best-selling books about martial arts. But Chris and his wife, Valerie, are more interested in the humanitarian side of martial arts. Their anti-bullying and suicide prevention efforts have guided them through all of their work.

“I was already still doing the good that I’m doing now. It’s just getting more around the world,” Chris explained. “With that platform, I’m able to help more people. It’s awesome. I’ve got a TV show. I’ve got a second one coming out. I’ve got a movie. I’ve got multiple movies that are going to come out after that. And it’s not about any of that.”

Chris and Valerie own Balanced Warrior MMA and Karate, LLC, where they train students in different martial arts disciplines, from Brazilian jiu jitsu to Tang Soo Do. Unlike most dojos, Balanced Warrior doesn’t have a storefront. Instead, Chris and Valerie will come to their students’ homes and offer private instruction. Valerie describes them as a “mom-and-pop” business.

They noted that students come to them for a variety of reasons. Some want to compete; others hope to learn self-defense; some students are in it solely for the health benefits. No matter why someone might want to learn martial arts, the couple is eager to help them. They love to see their students develop into intense competitors, but the biggest payoff is watching a timid student grow their confidence.

“It’s not about the trophies or the awards. It’s about the person. If they have a better quality of life and I was able to help, that’s what it’s for,” Chris said. “I’ve watched people lose dozens of pounds. I’ve watched people gain four times the amount of strength. I’ve watched people gain excessive amounts of confidence. They would just be hiding in a corner in the fetal position and then turn into a powerhouse where they were fierce. That complete 180 change in a person is amazing to see, to know that I helped guide them. It was always within them.”

Chris is open about his own experiences with bullying. He pointed out that bullying can happen in all stages of life, and a lot of people feel trapped in a “predator and prey” mindset. But he believes you can transcend this through martial arts.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There’s the predator and the prey, but you can also be neutral,” he explained. “If you empower yourself, then you don’t have to be either/or. You don’t have to be somebody’s victim.”

Through martial arts, he believes that you can help yourself and other people. He points to several times in his own life where he used his martial arts training to avoid dangerous situations or overcome challenging circumstances. As Valerie said, martial arts is “90% mental, 10% physical.”

“To us, martial arts is not just an activity that people do,” she added. “To people that take this seriously, it is a lifestyle and it’s lifesaving.”

That’s been the case for Valerie and Chris, who met on a dating website and quickly bonded over their interest in martial arts. Valerie now trains under Chris, and they both teach students through Balanced Warrior. They hope to help their students reach their “best possible level” through their training.

As a self-described “worldwide international phenomenon,” Chris knows firsthand about the glory and excitement that can be found in martial arts. But he’s more interested in the people he can help. With a slew of students and people who have benefited from his martial arts training, Chris is proud of his work.

“It’s not about the resume. It’s about that person whose life changed because I decided to step up,” he said. “Just keep going forward, doing the good that you’re setting out to do, and then help people along the way, because martial arts is centered in integrity.”

For more information about Chris and Valerie, or to inquire about lessons, visit their official Balanced Warrior MMA and Karate, LLC Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: