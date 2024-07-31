GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College student Emma McCormick was crowned Miss Jersey County 2024 at the Jersey County Fair in Jerseyville this summer.

McCormick was chosen from among seven contestants to reign as "queen" until next year's pageant.

She recently graduated from Jersey Community High School with dual credit from Lewis and Clark and plans to continue her education at the college this fall.

"The Miss Jersey County Pageant is an experience I want every girl to go through," McCormick said. "I gained confidence and best friends and had the best time of my life."

McCormick's older sister Aubrey won the title of Miss Jersey County back in 2021. McCormick said she witnessed her sister's incredible experience and how it shaped her as an individual.

"Being Miss Jersey County has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," McCormick said. "I am so grateful I get to live it out."

McCormick's duties as Miss Jersey County include visiting other county fairs and pageants to represent Jersey County, hosting fun events for the community and volunteering with different organizations.

In January, she will compete at the state pageant in Springfield. She wants to be a positive role model for younger generations during her reign.

McCormick plans to complete her Associate in Science degree from L&C and then continue at a four-year university like SIUE to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees.

After that, McCormick plans to enter the medical field as a nurse practitioner or enter into business sales. She said she has always loved helping kids grow and become better versions of themselves, so she believes nursing would be a good path for her.

"For right now, I plan on taking it one day at a time and seeing where God leads me," McCormick said.

The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 26.

