East St. Louis, Ill., March 15, 2019 - The free musical fun continues next weekend at Casino Queen as perennial favorites The Woo Daddies and The St. Louis Big Band bring their talent, energy and popular sounds to SEVENS.

Friday, March 22, beginning at 8 p.m., The St. Louis Big Band takes the stage, embodying the spirit, energy, and passion that originally brought big band music to the forefront of popular music. They are known for modern interpretations of great American standards as well as unique covers of pop hits. On tap for Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m., is The Woo Daddies, a talented, crowd-pleasing St. Louis band whose music style includes Jump Blues, Rockabilly Swing, Jazz Standards, Classic Country, Surf, and Pop.

As guests get their fill of the hits, they can also fill up on SEVENS’ specialty dishes, such as the SEVENS Signature Burger, Nashville Fried Chicken and house-made Bayou Gumbo. Those looking for shareable items will enjoy SEVENS appetizer platter and the fan-favorite seafood fair of the Neptune platter. New beer and food pairings continue to help diners select the best brew to accompany each bite, including the Casino Queens specialty beer the Queen’s Jewel.

SEVENS’ regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com or find Casino Queen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

