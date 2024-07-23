ALTON - In the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Ola Polen spoke about the peace she has experienced through her relationship with God.

“Peace only can be obtained from God,” Polen said. “Once you are completely submitted to God, peace. That’s how I’ve learned.”

Polen shared that God has helped her live a positive, happy life. Because of her complete trust in Him, she no longer suffers from fear.

But Polen wasn’t always so certain. Before she found God, she struggled with anxiety and was “too stubborn” to trust in God completely. She went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but now she realizes that this is how God helped her grow.

“I had an encounter with God at an early age, but I was asleep for 20 years. I was trying to do it my own way. That’s when you go through ups and downs,” she shared. “Christians love the ups and downs, because that’s when the growth happens. It makes you better and stronger.”

Today, she advises everyone to build a relationship with God. She believes that He is the only answer to life’s questions, and “the battle is already won” for those who are willing to trust Him.

Still, Polen knows it can be intimidating to begin that relationship. She encourages people to simply start with a prayer. As long as you start that relationship, anything is possible.

“You really don’t have to know the scripture; you just have to know God,” she added. “You just start speaking. Just start a conversation. Just a conversation with God, and He listens. Just start that intimate conversation, because God hears our cry. He does, and He answers our prayers.”

As she built her own relationship, Polen has found that praying and fasting make her feel closer to God. She believes that fasting helps her disengage from the material world and connect with the spiritual world instead. She encourages everyone to live by the Ten Commandments, pray and fast if it’s safe for you to do so.

“The more you elevate from the material life, things, the more you simplify life, the closer you get to God,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter what you gain in this life. What matters is what you sow in the Kingdom of God. What you sow in the Kingdom of God, that’s all that matters.”

Ultimately, Polen hopes her testimonial helps other people develop the relationship that she has been so grateful to build. She said she has chosen to live a happy, unencumbered life, and it’s thanks to God that she is able to do so. While there are a lot of questions and problems in the world, Polen believes she has the ultimate answer.

“I only have one answer. Turn to God,” she said. “You have to just absolutely turn to God and let God fight your battles.”

