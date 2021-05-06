Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 16 1/8 oz. bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall may have been regionally distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Frito-Lay did not distribute these recalled products to any other retailer.

No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

