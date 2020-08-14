Glen Carbon – “Make New Friends, But Keep the Old” is a traditional Girl Scout song that is very important during these uncertain times.

I personally never have been more proud of the resiliency that so many people have shown during this pandemic—the determination and can-do spirit have been incredible. The commitment of our first responders, healthcare heroes and others to serve our community remains, and I appreciate their dedication as we go through these unprecedented and fast-changing times.

Walter Winchell, a famous radio announcer in the ‘50s, once said, “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

The most basic and important needs that a person has are being in the company and around others. We often fulfill this need with friendships. Friendship is a loving relationship which demands generosity of spirit, often to the point of self-sacrifice. True friends put others before themselves, and always think of giving rather than taking. Having friends is only half the relationship; being a friend is often more important when developing our own character. We need to be reminded that genuine friendships takes time. They take effort to make and work to keep. Spending time together, keeping in touch, remembering good times; these efforts represent the investment that one makes when building and maintaining a relationship.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is an abundance of friendships in the world: friends who stick together during hard times, friends who give more than they expect to receive, friends who encourage each other to achieve their dreams and goals. We find small deeds done for sake of friendships, as well as great acts of sacrifice, friends simply going out of their way for each other, and friends risking or even offering their lives. New friends helps us grow and old friends sustain us, and friends lost cause us pain. From these varieties of friendships we learn to improve our own. Remember it’s not how you treat me that is important, but it’s how I treat you!! To all of our first responders and healthcare heroes, thank you for being a friend to all of us.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

Written Loretta Graham, CEO, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

More like this: