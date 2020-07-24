Friends Of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association Gives Back To Boys & Girls Club Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - FOS/ABAA President, James Killion, presented a check recently to Al Womack, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. This demonstration of support will hopefully enable the Boys & Girls Club to prepare young people for productive life experiences. Womack indicated that the donation would be used to help purchase PPE “Safety” equipment for the kids in preparation for their re-opening. Article continues after sponsor message The mission of Friends of the 60’s/Alton black Alumni Association is to reunite colleagues who attended Alton area schools and to utilize their life and career experiences to lead, strengthen, and mobilize the Alton community to prepare our youth for productive adulthood. Print Version Submit a News Tip